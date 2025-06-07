Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Pak’s UN role: 'Like making Masood Azhar peace professor'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday slammed the United Nations Security Council for appointing Pakistan as the vice-chair of the anti-terror panel, saying that 52 designated terrorists reside in Pakistan. Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is a part of the delegation of MPs going to various countries to put forward India's position against terrorism, (Sansad TV)

Priyanka Chaturvedi said India is a tolerant nation but also a land of Krishna, where is fought.

“Pakistan has become a part of the UN Security Council. You all are aware that 52 terrorists reside in Pakistan. But they have been given the vice chairmanship of counter-terrorism,” Chaturvedi said in Berlin, according to ANI.

"It is just like saying Masood Azhar to be the professor of global peace...It needs to be called out. The whole world is suffering due to this..." she added.

“We are often told that India is a tolerant nation, yes, India is a tolerant nation. We are a land of Mahatma and Buddha, but we are also the land of Krishna. Whenever there is injustice and we have to fight with the terrorists to serve justice, we will do that without any hesitation...” Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2025-26 term, will chair the Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee for 2025 and will be vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN organ.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP is part of an all-party delegation to Europe to brief key interlocutors about the threat of Pakistan-backed terrorism faced by India and India’s strong resolve against terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism.

The delegation is led by Ravi Shankar Prasad and includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MP Amar Singh and Gulam Ali Khatana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.