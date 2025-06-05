Pakistan handicapped without China’s support: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a jibe at Pakistan, saying the country would be nothing without China's support. Owaisi said that the funds granted to Pakistan were being diverted to the army.(ANI)

“It has become clear, without China, Pakistan is nothing. They are handicapped without China’s support," Owaisi told News 18.

He added that as part of its mission, the multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor that he was a part of had explained how Pakistan had, with China's help, blocked The Resistance Front's (TRF) name from appearing in the resolution by the UNSC against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The terror group was behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The attack led to India taking military action against terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The omission of TRF, a front of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, came after Indian officials had briefed the monitoring team of the UNSC’s 1267 Sanctions Committee about its activities last month.

‘Funds given to Pak being used by army, not for development’

Earlier today, Owaisi said that the funds being given to Pakistan by other countries and international organisations were not being used for development but were being diverted to the country's army.

He said that every member of the delegation he was a part of, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, came from different parts of India and had tried their best.

He said that in Saudi Arabia, the delegation was told that the country had, in 2022, granted $2 billion to Pakistan, apart from renewing a loan of $30 million in recent times. Owaisi also highlighted the $2 billion bailout given by the International Monetary Fund to Pakistan.

“We had requested and explained to them the monitoring of all these funds. This money is going to the Pakistani Army. This money is not being used to develop the people of Pakistan...,” Owaisi told ANI. He said that it was now the responsibility of the government to ensure that Pakistan is included in the FATF grey list again.