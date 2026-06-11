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India top priority for France ahead of G7 Summit; focus on West Asia and strategic defence ties

Highlighting the deepening strategic alignment, diplomatic sources confirmed Thursday that the upcoming G7 Summit will feature a dedicated meeting on West Asia.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 05:45 pm IST
ANI |
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Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France, French diplomatic sources have underscored the "special relationship" and deep-rooted trust between New Delhi and Paris, positioning India as a "top priority" partner on the global stage.

On the invitation extended to India for the G7 Summit, French diplomatic sources remarked, "India is a top priority for us."(AP Photo)

Highlighting the deepening strategic alignment, diplomatic sources confirmed on Thursday that the upcoming G7 Summit will feature a dedicated meeting on West Asia.

Addressing concerns regarding regional volatility, the sources stressed the importance of maritime security, stating, "Emphasis on free navigation; we are not part of the war, but it has an impact on all of us."

On the invitation extended to India for the G7 Summit, French diplomatic sources remarked, "India is a top priority for us; we have a special relationship. India has joined all the G7 tracks."

Regarding the bilateral partnership, sources described a relationship defined by high levels of mutual confidence. "We have reached a level of trust and confidence where it is easy for both of us to talk about anything," the sources said, adding that France is closely tracking India's leadership, including its role as BRICS chair and the legacy of its successful G20 presidency.

Furthermore, sources indicated that several key announcements regarding innovation are expected during Prime Minister Modi's visit.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), sources maintained that the concept remains relevant despite ongoing regional complexities. "The concept of IMEC will remain relevant, but we have to deal with the current situation in the Middle East. We still have discussions," the sources said.

 
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