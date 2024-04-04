India urges Israeli authorities to ensure safety of Indian workers

New Delhi: India on Thursday urged Israeli authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals who are being sent to Israel under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement to work in the construction sector. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (File photo.)

Under this agreement, the first batch of 64 Indian workers travelled to Israel on Tuesday and more batches are expected to be sent this month. Israeli authorities have reportedly selected more than 9,500 workers through interviews conducted along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

“As you are aware, the first batch of people under the G2G agreement has gone to Israel. For us, their safety is very important. We have urged the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of their safety and well-being,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

He was responding to questions on safety arrangements put in place for workers being sent to Israel amid the conflict in Gaza.

In response to another question on whether the workers will be employed in areas close to the frontlines of the conflict or regions occupied by Israeli settlers that aren’t recognised by India, Jaiswal said they would be sent to “areas where economic activities are happening”.

Jaiswal reiterated that the Indian side has urged Israeli authorities to “take the safety of our people very seriously and do whatever is required in that regard”. He added the government-to-government arrangement “predates the conflict”.

There are currently about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel, including thousands of care-givers and professionals. The Indian embassy is constantly in touch with them to ensure their welfare and security, Jaiswal said.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the Indian workers are being sent to Israel under a government-to-government agreement signed by the two sides in May 2023. India and Israel subsequently signed another agreement in November 2023 on the “facilitation of temporary employment of Indian workers” as construction workers and home-based caregivers.

The people pointed out that most Indians working in Israel had opted to remain in the country even after the start of the conflict with Hamas following the terror attacks last October.

According to documents posted online by the NSDC, there are 3,000 openings each for framework workers and bar-benders, and 2,000 openings each for tiling and plastering. These jobs offer a monthly salary of ₹137,000.

However, several labour unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and All India Trade Union Congress, and rights groups have questioned the move to send Indian workers to Israel without adequate guarantees for their safety.