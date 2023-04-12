India asks UK to monitor pro-Khalistan elements operating from its soil

The government on Wednesday conveyed its concerns on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to carry out terrorist activities in India while asking British authorities to increase “monitoring” and take “appropriate proactive” action against such elements during fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held in Delhi.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the Indian side while the UK delegation was led by permanent secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft. (Twitter/MatthewRycroft1)

The government also raised the issue of a security breach last month at the Indian high commission in London.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the Indian side while the UK delegation was led by permanent secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft.

“During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in UK including pro-Khalistan extremism among other issues,” a statement issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

“The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with UK and increased monitoring of UK based pro-Khalistan extremists and take appropriate proactive action,” the MHA said.

India’s concerns over the breach of security of Indian high commission were also emphasized, the ministry added.

The protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside the Indian mission in London, which began soon after Punjab Police launched a statewide manhunt for pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers on March 18, have emerged as a fresh irritant in India-UK relations.

The external affairs ministry had called in the senior-most British diplomat in New Delhi, Christina Scott, after the violence at the Indian mission to register a strong protest and to demand action against those involved in the vandalisation of the Indian mission.

On Wednesday, MHA said the HAD meeting “concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to

deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries”.

As reported by HT last month, Amritpal Singh’s main handler Avtar Singh Khanda is also based in the UK.

Several other pro-Khalistan leaders are also based in London and have been carrying out anti-India activities in association with Pakistan.