A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York.(REUTERS)
India, US reaffirm strategic partnership at bilateral meeting of UN envoys

Beginning its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation council in January, India had said it comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy in the world.
PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST

India and the US reaffirmed their strategic partnership and efforts to strengthen multilateralism, during a meeting between the UN envoys of the two democracies on Sunday, as Washington praised New Delhi for supplying critical Covid-19 vaccines across the world.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, held a series of bilateral meetings with her UN Security Council counterparts.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, on Twitter, wrote that during the meeting with Thomas-Greenfield the two sides reaffirmed their strategic partnership.

"Pleasure to meet new @USAmbUN Permanent Representative @LindaT_G and discuss priorities of US Presidency of @UN #SecurityCouncil," Tirumurti tweeted.

“We reaffirmed our strategic partnership. India's vaccine contribution was welcomed. We'll work together to strengthen multilateralism,” he tweeted.

Beginning its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation council in January, India had said it comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy in the world, representing one-sixth of humanity and "with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, fair and equitable international system, peace, security and development."

Thomas-Greenfield, who formally presented her credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week, asserted that "multilateralism is back, and diplomacy is back, and America is back, and we're ready to get to work."

Ahead of the US assuming the Security Council presidency on March 1 for the month, Thomas-Greenfield held meetings with all 14 of the Permanent Representatives to the UN on the Security Council.

"In meetings with the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations from Estonia, India, Kenya, Mexico, Niger, Tunisia, and Vietnam, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield discussed the upcoming US presidency of the UN Security Council and conveyed the Biden administration's commitment to renewed engagement with the international community," United States Mission Spokesperson Olivia Dalton said in a statement.

In her discussions, Thomas-Greenfield raised issues of mutual interest and concern, including US policy on regional issues, opportunities for future cooperation at the UN, shared priorities in the UN Security Council, and the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, Dalton said in the statement.

India's efforts and contribution towards providing critical supplies of the Covid-19 vaccines around the world are being widely applauded, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailing India for being a “global leader in pandemic response efforts”. India has provided coronavirus vaccines, critical medicines, diagnostic kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment to more than 150 countries.

India has also announced a gift of 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers, ensuring that it will be possible to administer the required double doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the 94,484-UN Peacekeepers across the 12 missions.

Under the initiative 'Vaccine Maitri' -- translates to 'Vaccine Friendship' -- India is providing immunisation doses to the world.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had told the Security Council last week that India is a significant contributor to the international vaccine alliance, COVAX, and that it was also directly sending vaccines to friends and partners.

"Starting with our immediate neighbours, 25 nations across the world have already received 'Made in India' vaccines. Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands,” Jaishankar had said.

Guterres had said that efforts by India in developing and manufacturing one of the two vaccines currently granted 'Emergency Use Listing' by the World Health Organisation brought “much-needed supply to the global vaccine market”.

Two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine were given the WHO's 'Emergency Use Listing'.

The versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca-SK Bioscience (AZ-SKBio) and the Serum Institute of India (AZ-SII), are now available for global rollout through the COVAX Facility.

Addressing reporters at the Security Council stakeout, after presenting her credentials to Guterres, Thomas-Greenfield had said that the United Nations is the world's "most important forum" for bringing people and countries together.

She said the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris knows that "when America is at the table and acting in accordance with our values, the United States is an indispensable institution" for the advancement of peace, security, and collective well-being.

“We're clear-eyed about the difficult work that needs to be done, from elevating human rights to reforming the UN itself, to addressing conflicts old and new around the world, and we look forward to engaging our allies and our partners to get it done. After all, we're stronger when we are working together," she had said in her brief remarks.

Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
india news

PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”
Making a pitch for rainwater harvesting, Modi announced the “Catch The Rain” campaign as part of which he urged the citizens to conserve rainwater for 100 days during monsoons.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi urges use of Indian goods

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Continuing with his Atmanirbhar Bharat pitch, Modi spoke about applying science in day-to-day life, raised the mantra of ‘Lab to Land’ and mentioned several examples of how people are applying scientific principles to create better products.
PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine
india news

Live: PM Modi gets his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi got vaccinated at AIIMS on Monday as the country kicks off the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Prime Minister tweeted this news and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine
india news

PM Modi gets first dose of Covaxin, asks eligible citizens to get vaccinated

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
The rising demand for the war room also coincides with the shrinking real estate space for the Congress in the national capital.
india news

After two years, activity heats up at Cong war room

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The property with two conference rooms, a few cabins, a canteen and a separate unit for the Congress social media unit is in so much demand that senior party leaders who need to hold meetings for respective states or issues have to book in advance.
Azad said PM Modi speaks frankly about his past as a tea-seller and does not try to hide his background from the world.(ANI Photo)
india news

Cong’s Ghulam Nabi Azad hails PM Modi for ‘not forgetting roots’

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Addressing a function by Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust in Jammu, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said people should learn from the PM about how one remains grounded to their roots.
The economy has gradually recovered and come back in expansion zone in the third quarter (October-December) with a GDP growth of 0.4%.(Reuters)
india news

Year into pandemic, economy in polarised place

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. This lockdown, which lasted for 68 days, was among the most stringent in the world and virtually brought all non-essential economic activities to a halt.
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
india news

Dispatch X: A columnist looks back

By R Sukumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
We knew little about coronaviruses (although they weren’t unknown) before the pandemic. We would have known a lot less if not for Sars, which emerged in 2002-03, flared up, and then died out.
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
Dutta was treated at Safdarjung hospital, one of the only two hospitals designated for treatment of Covid-19 at the time.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
A resident of Mayur Vihar, Rohit Dutta says Covid-19 changed his life in other, more common ways. He meets only one friend at a time instead of a minimum of five-people get-togethers.
A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai,. (Reuters Photo)
india news

Lessons from the coronavirus outbreak

By Jamie Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:32 AM IST
While the first batch of cases was reported in India on March 2, the first month or so of the spread of the disease in the country mostly consisted of infections being reported in people who travelled abroad, or their families, friends, colleagues and neighbours.
Mother of 22-year-old Aakash Mehra, who was shot and injured by militants on February 17 in Srinagar, wails during his funeral at Janipur Colony in Jammu. (PTI)
india news

Eatery owner’s son dies after being shot by terrorists in J&K

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Suspected terrorists had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside Krishan Dhaba on February 17. “He died early morning, “ SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told HT. Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
In the judiciary, on average, one in three judges in the High Court and one in four among subordinate judges were yet to be hired.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

How Covid pandemic hit the justice system

By Maja Daruwala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The second edition of the India Justice Report, which used 87 metrics across police, prisons, judiciary and legal aid systems, offered a ready reckoner of the justice system as a whole.
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT file photo)
india news

Urban areas still more vulnerable to coronavirus but cases now evenly spread

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 AM IST
While India seems to have so far escaped a second wave of Covid-19 infections, tracking the geography of the pandemic in the country over the last one year makes for an interesting analysis.
