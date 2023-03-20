India voices strong protest over Khalistani supporters' attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

India on Monday registered strong protest with senior US diplomat over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco during demonstration by Khalistan supporters, people familiar with matter said.



“In a meeting with the US Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco”, the statement by the ministry of external affairs read.



“The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents”, the statement added.



New Delhi's protest comes after pro-Khalistan elements broke open the makeshift entry barriers raised by the city police and installed two ‘Khalistani’ flags inside the consulate premises in San Francisco, PTI reported. Those flags were soon removed by the consul staff. A group of angry protesters entered the consulate premises, hitting the door and windows with iron rods.



The attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco comes hours after pro-Khalistani supporters pulled down the Indian tricolour flying atop the Indian high commission in London amid the Punjab Police initiating crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Sikh protesters hold national flags during a protest in New Delhi against the supporters of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh who were filmed vandalising India's consulate in San Francisco,(AFP)