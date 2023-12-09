close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘India will become USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025’, says home minister Amit Shah

‘India will become USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025’, says home minister Amit Shah

PTI |
Dec 09, 2023 04:18 PM IST

Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2025. Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit here, Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)

READ | Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders', says ‘biggest was…'

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 to 2023 India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth (largest) economy in the world. Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said and attributed all this to Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.

READ | Kashmir suffered because of Nehru’s blunders, says Amit Shah in LS; sparks uproar

Modi is leading the movement against climate change, he is trying to impart pace to the slowing GDP of the world through his Make in India program besides leading the international campaign for a terror-free world, he said. On G-20, he said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front which the world will remember for decades to come.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out