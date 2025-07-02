India will exercise right to defend against terror: EAM

External affairs minister S Jaishankar called for the world to display a “zero tolerance” policy on terrorism during his visit to the US for the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday, asserting that New Delhi will continue to exercise its right to defend itself against acts of terror. (From left) External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from Australia, Penny Wong, Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, and the US, Marco Rubio, in Washington, DC on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

“Just finished a very productive meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington DC. Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today’s gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo - Pacific and keep it free and open,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the external affairs minister strongly asserted India’s right to hit back at terror.

“A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience. The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated. India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that,” Jaishankar said during his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting.

On Monday, Jaishankar had inaugurated an exhibition in New York highlighting the human costs of terrorism. During his remarks, Jaishankar also highlighted plans to streamline the operations of the four-nation grouping ahead of a leaders-level summit scheduled to be hosted by India later this year.

“India plans to host the next Quad Summit. We have some proposals on how to make that productive. I am sure so do our partners. We will discuss, and I am sure that we will agree,” Jaishankar said. He pointed to the Quad’s work in maritime affairs, logistics, political affairs and education as evidence of significant progress.

The grouping’s key focus area remained securing the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

“We are all committed to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. To that end, our endeavours are devoted to promoting a rules-based international order. It is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice so essential to make the right decisions on development and security,” Jaishankar added.

According to people aware of the matter, Jaishankar is set to take key meetings in the Pentagon with America’s defence bureaucracy on Tuesday as well as a further bilateral meeting with Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong. Jaishankar met Japan’s foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya earlier on Tuesday.

Jaishankar’s visit came ahead of a planned visit in a few months’ time for the India-US 2+2 strategic dialogue, which brings the foreign and defence ministers of both countries together for high-level talks.

The Quad meeting comes at a sensitive time for the four-nation grouping. For India, this will be the first time Jaishankar will meet in-person with US secretary of state Marco Rubio after the India-Pakistan military clashes in May. India and the US have disagreed publicly over Washington’s exact role in negotiating a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad. Added to this are concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to host Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir in Washington DC this month.

Washington has also faced tensions with Australia and Japan. Tokyo reportedly cancelled a high-level 2+2 meeting with counterparts in Washington after the US pushed for Japan to hike defence spending. America’s decision to review the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact has also caused concern in Australia.

“It’s hard to ignore that fact that trade and defence disagreements loom over this foreign ministerial but there is an expectation these Quad partners will rise above their bilateral differences to focus on advancing their shared core concerns of technology cooperation, maritime security and a multipolar Asia,” said Sameer Lalwani, non-resident senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

“While Indian leaders may be understandably frustrated by recent US-Pakistan engagements, the Quad ministerial offers a path to higher status and resumed de-hyphenation. India has the opportunity to fully implement the Quad’s Indo-Pacific Partnership For Maritime Domain Awareness project which will burnish India’s credentials as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region,” Lalwani said.