S Jaishankar's strong message to Pakistan over nuclear threats: 'India will never...'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India will not bow to nuclear threats and will respond strongly to terrorism, reported news agency PTI. EAM S Jaishankar reaffirms India's zero tolerance to terror.(ANI)

Jaishankar said that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack aimed to damage the region’s tourism and create religious tension. “What we saw was an attempt to devastate the tourism economy of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as an evil design to bring about religious discord,” he said at an even in Gujarat's Vadodara.

“The barbarity of the killings required an exemplary response which was delivered by destroying terrorist command centers, especially in Bahawalpur and Muridke,” he said.

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying, “It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilize terrorism for their ends are made to pay a high cost.”

Referring to India’s strong stance, he said, “We will never give in to nuclear blackmail and whatever decisions are to be taken in India's national interest are taken and will continue to be taken.”

Jaishankar noted that many countries supported India’s right to act in self-defense. “It was heartening to witness the understanding from other nations of our right to defend ourselves against terrorism,” he said.

EAM flags new forms of global domination in post-colonial era

S Jaishankar also spoke about new forms of global dominance taking shape today, saying, “While the colonial era may be behind us, new forms of domination have emerged, misusing the opening provided by globalisation,” while criticizing what he described as unfair judgments by some powerful nations.

He went on to criticise how some countries handle foreign policy. "It has become a fashion in some quarters to be openly transactional when it comes to dealing with other nations," he said, adding that diplomacy should be based on mutual respect and benefit.

Jaishankar said India remains guided by values and compassion. “Our resources may be limited but India has a large heart,” he said, calling for greater respect for culture and traditions between nations.

"In the international community of almost 200 nations, we do have national interest and naturally seek to advance them, but this ought to be done with mutual understanding and mutual benefit as guiding principles," he explained.