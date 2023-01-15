India won't be coerced by anybody, Jaishankar's message to Pakistan, China; 'There's only one Modi'

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said India's long-suffering approach had created the danger of normalising terrorism. Citing the examples of Uri and Balakot, which sent the much-needed message, Jaishankar said the nation will not be coerced by anybody. Addressing the 53rd anniversary day of Thuglak Magazine in Chennai, Jaishankar said India's counter-response to terrorism, to attempts to change the status quo has been firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On the northern borders, China is today seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces in violation of our agreements. Despite the Covid, our counter-response was strong and firm. These troops deployed in the thousands safeguard our frontiers in the most extreme terrain and harshest weather and it continues to this day," Jaishankar said adding that world sees India as a nation that will not be coerced by anybody and it will do what it takes to ensure its national security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"National well-being has many facets and national security is without question the basic foundation. All countries are tested in this regard but we perhaps have had more than our fair share of problems ranging from insurgency to cross-border terrorism, especially terrorism. Our long-suffering approach had, however, created the danger of normalising terrorism. That is why Uri and Balakot sent a much-needed message," the foreign minister said.

Speaking on the schemes extended by the government during the Covid pandemic when India also managed to make and supply vaccines to the world, Jaishankar said, "You may wonder why the external affairs minister is talking about all these. During my travels abroad, I have heard warm words about our (COVID-19) vaccines supplied to many developed countries and interest in our technology-enabled governance. My counterparts told me that they also have some issues. But since there's only one Modi (Prime Minister), I had to tell them to find solutions through technology."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.