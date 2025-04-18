'India-Bangladesh relations stabilise', says foreign affairs expert

The relationship between India and Bangladesh is showing signs of stabilisation, said Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev, adding that it's in Dhaka's interest to enhance its relationship with New Delhi and increase economic exchange. According to Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev, the relationship between India and Bangladesh is stabilising, and Dhaka would benefit from strengthening ties with New Delhi and expanding trade.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, he said, "India-Bangladesh relations seem to be stabilising again, and Bangladesh is probably becoming wiser as well."

Sachdev attributes India's balanced approach as a key factor in stabilising the relationship. "India is a balanced and predictable player. Our policies don't swing like a pendulum," he said.

The expert believes it's in Bangladesh's interest to enhance its relationship with India and increase economic exchange. "It will be in Bangladesh's interest to improve its relationship with India and increase economic exchange with India. India is ready for this," he added.

Emphasising the need for discussions between the two countries on this matter, he affirmed, "India and Bangladesh should discuss many matters, including the violence against minorities in Bangladesh,"

His comments came in response to weekly MEA brifieng, where spokesperson Ranndhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India's commitment to building a "positive and constructive relationship" with Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of a democratic and inclusive government in the neighbouring country.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India looks forward to having a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. We stand for a democratic, inclusive Bangladesh."

Political tremors continue to ripple across South Asia following Bangladesh's dramatic leadership change last August, when mass protests led by a wide-ranging coalition of student groups, civil society activists, and radical Islamists forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

In her place emerged Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammed Yunus, widely hailed for his work in microfinance, who was appointed as interim leader amid high hopes for reform and unity.But those early hopes are now giving way to growing unease, both at home and abroad.

Yunus's apparent tolerance of Islamist forces and a sharp pivot in foreign policy toward China and Pakistan have raised fears about Bangladesh's internal cohesion and its regional alliances--especially its historically close ties with India.