India-Canada news LIVE updates: Allegations not made lightly, says Justin Trudeau
India-Canada LIVE updates: India-Canada ties hit an all time low after Justin Trudeau accused the "agents of the Indian government" in Hardeep Nijjar's killing.
Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions, India on Thursday suspended visa services for Canadians till further notice citing “operational reasons”. The development comes even as relations between India and Canada are at their lowest point in decades since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on Monday that Ottawa was investigating “credible allegations” about the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.
India has also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country as the Canadian diplomatic presence in India exceeds that of India in Canada.
Meanwhile, Trudeau on Thursday called on India to cooperate with the investigation into the murder. The Narendra Modi government dismissed Trudeau's claims as "absurd" and "motivated," leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats.
Stay tuned for all LIVE updates
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 08:04 AM
India-Canada news: Allegations not made lightly, says Trudeau
India-Canada news LIVE updates: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his call for India to take allegations of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani secessionist Hardeep Singh Nijjar seriously.
- India has dismissed the allegations as "absurd" and accused Canada of becoming a "safe haven" for terrorists.
- The growing diplomatic row has led to India temporarily suspending visa services for Canadians.
- Trudeau stated that there is no question over India's growing importance and that Canada is unequivocal about the importance of protecting Canadians and standing up for values.
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is leading the investigation into Nijjar's killing.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 07:52 AM
India-Canada row: With 18 cases against him in Punjab, Sukha was Bambiha gang’s handler
Fugitive gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, who was mainly involved in organised criminal activities but had a limited association with terror activities, is the son of a Moga resident, who was shot dead by ‘militants’ in the early 90s.
- As per reports, Duneke was allegedly shot dead in Canada’s Winnipeg by a rival gang.
- Police officials said, Duneke, along with gangster Lucky Patyal (who is believed to be in the US), was handling the activities of the Bambiha gang from abroad.
- He was handling the funding of the Bambiha gang. Duneke, who hails from Moga’s Duneke village, had been closely associated with the designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, a key figure in the Khalistan Tiger Force.
- He was involved in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in 2022 and the killing of Dayal Das, deputy head of Dera Harka Das at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot in 2019. He had taken a contract to kill Das.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 07:39 AM
Nijjar killing: Concerned by Canada’s charges, in contact with both countries, says US NSA
India-Canada news LIVE updates: The United States is deeply concerned about Canada’s allegations (of the possible links between agents of the government of India and a killing of a Sikh terrorist in Canada), it fully supports the investigation and it would like to see perpetrators brought to justice, American national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said.
- At a press briefing in the White House on Thursday, Sullivan also said that there is “no wedge” between the US and Canada — which is both a neighbour and among America’s closest allies — on the issue and the US will continue to publicly stick to its position on the issue till it plays out.
- Sullivan said that the US had been in touch with the Indian government as well.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 07:29 AM
Hardeep Nijjar killing: Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations, says report
India-Canada news LIVE updates: Canada’s belief that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar may be based on intercepting communications between Indian officials in the country while receiving inputs from another Western nation.
- The outlet CBC News reported on Thursday that the government had “amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation".
- It cited Canadian government sources saying that there was intelligence available based on “communications involving Indian officials themselves, including Indian diplomats present in Canada".
- Some of the intelligence was shared by another nation in the ‘Five Eyes’ alliance. That group includes, other than Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.
- Fri, 22 Sep 2023 07:13 AM
India-Canada news: Biden raised issue of Nijjar's murder with PM Modi at G20, says report
U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders expressed concern to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit this month about Canadian claims that New Delhi was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
- Several members of the Five Eyes — an intelligence-sharing network that includes the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — raised the June killing in British Columbia of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, with Modi, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the discussions at the summit.
- The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the FT report