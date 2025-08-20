‘India-China-Russia important': Russian diplomat hails Wang Yi's India visit

Roman Babushkin, deputy chief of mission of Russian embassy in India, welcomed Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's visit to India. He said the ‘Russia-India-China’ is an “important mechanism” and that Russia hopes that it will be resumed “sooner rather than later”. Roman Babushkin, charge d'affaires at the Russian embassy in India, gestures during a press conference in New Delhi, on August 20, 2025. (REUTERS)

He called Wang Yi's visit to India “very successful”.

Wang Yi was on a two-day visit to India from August 18-19 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security advisor Ajit Doval, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, among other dignitaries. During his meeting with PM Modi, Yi handed an invitation from President Xi for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin.

US tariffs ‘unjustified, unilateral’

Babushkin also addressed the United States' punishing 50% tariffs on India, half of which are a penalty for buying oil from Russia. Trump imposed the tariffs on India to pressure Russian President Putin into stopping the war in Ukraine.

Babushkin, while addressing the media, dismissed the US pressure on India over its procurement of Russian crude oil as “unjustified and unilateral” and stressed that Moscow and New Delhi would continue energy cooperation “notwithstanding external pressure”.

He also said that India and Russia have always found ways to cooperate in difficult times. Russia has "special mechanism" to continue crude oil supplies to India, he said.

‘India matters a lot to Russia’

When asked about India stopping to purchase oil from Russia due to US tariffs, Babushkin said that Russia “does not expect that to happen”.

“We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems,” he said.

“The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia,” he added.