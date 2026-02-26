India, Israel elevate ties to special strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit, UPI to be used in Israel

“I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel,” Modi said during a joint press meeting with his Israeli counterpart.

The prime minister announced the launch of an India-Israel partnership on critical and emerging technologies to accelerate collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and critical minerals.

Following delegation-level talks between Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the two countries signed a wide-ranging set of agreements to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, cyberspace and digital payments.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the country, voiced strong support for the Gaza peace initiative, saying humanity must never become a victim of conflict.

India and Israel on Thursday elevated their “time-tested” ties to a Special Strategic Partnership and agreed to work towards finalising a “mutually beneficial” free trade agreement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second state visit to the country.

Outcomes of PM Modi's Israel visit Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding defence collaboration, with plans to advance joint development and production of military hardware under a framework for technology transfer.

In his media statement, PM Modi underlined that India’s security interests are closely tied to peace and stability in the Middle East and reiterated New Delhi’s backing for the Gaza Peace Initiative.

“India’s stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts,” he said, adding, “In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries.”

Modi, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit — his second trip to the country in nine years — said India and Israel share a firm position against terrorism.

“Our relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities. Our bond has stood the test of every trial of time,” he said.

“Today, we have taken the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to the status of a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’,” he added.

Highlighting the shared challenge of terrorism, Modi stressed that both nations would remain united in confronting the threat.

“India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. In any form, in any expression, terrorism cannot be accepted,” he said.

“We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and we will continue to do so,” he added.

The two leaders also discussed progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation under the I2U2 framework involving India, Israel, the UAE and the United States.