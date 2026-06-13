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IAF's AN-32 aircraft splits in two after crash landing in Assam's Jorhat: Video

Footage from the site purportedly showed the aircraft lying adjacent to the runway after crash-landing.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 01:25 pm IST
Edited by Majid Alam
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An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday, the air force said in a statement, adding that there are fears they pilot may have lost his life in the crash.

An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crash landed in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday.(X/Manjeet Negi)

The crash occurred when the turboprop twin-engine aircraft was making a landing at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained and an inquiry has been ordered.

Videos surfaced purportedly of the aftermath of the crash, showing the aircraft split into two at the Jorhat airstrip.

In 2019, the AN-32 aircraft crashed over Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. The An-32 took off from Jorhat on June 3, 2019 and was on its way to an advanced landing ground at Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district when it lost contact with ground control.

Rescuers later found the wreckage during a search operation 16 kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato in Arunachal.

 
indian air force assam jorhat
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Home / India News / IAF's AN-32 aircraft splits in two after crash landing in Assam's Jorhat: Video
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