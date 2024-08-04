Indian Army responds to Class 3 student's note after Wayanad landslides: ‘Heroes like you…’

Amid the ongoing rescue operations in Wayanad following the devastating landslides, a third-standard student penned a heartfelt note to the Indian Army, expressing gratitude for their efforts in rescuing people from the debris and his aspiration to "join the army one day" to protect the nation. The Southern Command of the Indian Army responded, saying they are “eagerly waiting for the day he dons the uniform and stands alongside them.” Wayanad's Class 3 student Rayan(X/@IaSouthern)

The letter, written in Malayalam by “Master Rayan” days after the disaster that claimed over 300 lives and left many missing and injured, expressed his pride in witnessing the Army's dedication to rescuing those trapped under the rubble. Rayan recounted watching a video of soldiers eating biscuits to sustain themselves while building a bridge, which deeply moved him.

“Dear Indian Army, my beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris,” a rough translation of Rayan's letter said.

“I just saw the video in which you were having biscuits to sate your hunger and building a bridge. That sight moved me deeply and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect my nation,” he further wrote.

The Indian Army's response to Rayan’s letter said, “Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud,” the Army wrote back.

Wayanad landslide updates

The landslides that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30 have claimed 308 lives so far.

Rescue efforts continued for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. Wayanad District Collector Meghashree told news agency ANI that the rescue operation is in full swing, with over 1,300 personnel deployed.

On Saturday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for donating ₹5 crore to aid the relief efforts in Wayanad.

The Indian Air Force transported one ZAWER and four REECO radars from Siachen and Delhi to expedite the search operations in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad.

Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force successfully rescued three people stranded at Soochipara Waterfalls, also in the landslide-hit Wayanad district.

In Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the heavily affected areas were divided into six search zones. The rescue operations will continue with increased force and equipment.