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Indian Army soldier dies after accidental fall during Operation Sheruwali in J&K's Rajouri

The Indian solider was immediately evacuated for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 10:25 am IST
ANI |
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In a tragic incident during Operation Sheruwali in the Gambhir Mughlan-Dorimal area of Manjakote sector in Rajouri district, an Indian Army jawan lost his life after accidentally slipping from a rock.

An Indian soldier keeps a vigil during a search operation in a forward village near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. (Representational image/PTI)

According to sources, the soldier was moving through the rugged and challenging mountainous terrain during the anti-terror operation when he lost his footing and fell from a rocky slope, sustaining serious injuries.

He was immediately evacuated for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | Army Captain made memorable proposal to longtime partner. It soon became a war between trolls and veterans

Operation Sheruwali, which has entered its 16th day, continues in the dense forests and difficult terrain of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal areas as security forces intensify efforts to track down suspected terrorists hiding in the region.

The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that "every possible effort" is being made to neutralise the hiding militants. The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.

 
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Home / India News / Indian Army soldier dies after accidental fall during Operation Sheruwali in J&K's Rajouri
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