Indian Army targets terror launch pads across LoC

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 05:38 IST

The army on Friday targeted Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector with artillery guns and caused severe damage to posts, terror launch pads and an ammunition dump in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, said two officials familiar with the details of the operation.

The assault was launched in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army days after five commandos belonging to an elite army Special Forces (SF) unit were killed in action along the LoC, the de facto border, in the same sector on Sunday during an intense close-quarters battle with an equal number of terrorist infiltrators who were all eliminated.

The army had received intelligence inputs on Friday about another infiltration attempt in the same sector, said one of the officials cited above. Terrorists often sneak into Jammu & Kashmir under cover fire from the Pakistani army.

The Indian army released a 48-second video clip showing heavy artillery blasting some positions, including an ammunition dump that is seen exploding in a huge ball of fire.

As reported by HT on April 8, there has been an unusual spike in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the LoC this year to help infiltrators sneak into Jammu & Kashmir compared to border violations in the previous years. The Pakistani army has carried out more ceasefire violations during January-March this year compared to the corresponding periods of the previous two years.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1,144 times between January and March, with the highest number of violations (411) being recorded last month when Covid-19 cases started peaking globally.

It has carried out 53 ceasefire violations this month (as of April 6). Figures show that the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire 685 times in 2019 and 627 times in 2018 from January to March. The J&K police said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri sector of Baramulla district as well.

Last month, a house was damaged when Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the LoC in the Uri sector.

The Pakistani troopers attacked Indian posts with small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district through this week.

Last week, six security personnel were injured in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector when Pakistan violated ceasefire.