At least 3-4 soldiers dead as Army truck catches fire in J&K's Poonch
Initial reports suggested that a lightning strike may caused the blaze in the Indian Army vehicle at Bhata Dhurian falls in Poonch.
At least three to four soldiers were killed after an Indian Army vehicle caught fire on Thursday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources. Initial reports suggested that a lightning strike may caused the blaze in the truck at Bhata Dhurian falls in Mendhar sub division amidst heavy rains in the hilly area.
The Commander of the 13 sector Rashtriya Rifles has rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, the sources added.
More details awaited.
