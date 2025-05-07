Indian astronaut to travel soon to ISS as part of ISRO-NASA Mission

New Delhi: In the coming weeks, an Indian astronaut will travel to space as part of a joint ISRO-NASA Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video message at the Global Conference on Space Exploration 2025 taking place in Delhi from May 7 to 9. The International Space Station (ISS). (File Photo / AP)

“By 2035, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station will open new frontiers in research and global cooperation. By 2040, an Indian’s footprints will be on the Moon. Mars and Venus are also on our radar,” PM Modi said during his address.

He said, for India, space is about exploration as well as about empowerment.

“It empowers governance, enhances livelihoods, and inspires generations. From fishermen alerts to GatiShakti platform, from railway safety to weather forecasting, our satellites look out for the welfare of every Indian. We have opened our space sector to startups, entrepreneurs, and young minds. Today, India has over 250 space start-ups. They are contributing to cutting-edge advancements in satellite technology, Propulsion systems, imaging, and much more,” he added.

Space is not just a destination. It is a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress. India’s space journey reflects this spirit, Modi said.

“From launching a small rocket in 1963, to becoming the first nation to land near the South Pole of Moon, our journey has been remarkable. Our rockets carry more than payloads. They carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. India’s achievements are significant scientific milestones. Beyond that, they are proof that the human spirit can defy gravity. India made history by reaching Mars on its first attempt in 2014.

Chandrayaan-1 helped discover water on the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 gave us the highest-resolution images of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 increased our understanding of the lunar South Pole,” he said capturing India’s space journey.

The G20 Satellite Mission, announced during India’s Presidency, will be a gift to the Global South, PM Modi said. “We continue to march ahead with renewed confidence, pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration. Our first human space-flight mission, ‘Gaganyaan’, highlights our nation’s rising aspirations....India’s space journey is not about racing others. It is about reaching higher together,” he said.

NISAR is a joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). NASA and ISRO are providing two radars that are optimised each in their own way to allow the mission to observe a wider range of changes than either one alone.