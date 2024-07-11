Indian captain wins maritime bravery award. Why the Marshall Islands nominated him?

Captain Avhilash Rawat and his crew from an oil tanker have received the 2024 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea. They were honoured for their "determination and endurance" during a rescue mission in the Red Sea, where they faced a serious fire after their ship was hit by an anti-ship missile believed to be fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Indian Captain Avhilash Rawat and crew win IMO 2024 Award for Bravery at Sea(X/@dgship_goi)

“Congratulations to Captain Avhilash Rawat and the Indian seafarers on Marlin Luanda for the IMO 2024 Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea!” India's directorate general of shipping said in an X post.

"This award is special and showcases the technical prowess and unwavering dedication, skill, resilience and bravery of Indian seafarers," it added.

How Rawat rescued vessel in Red Sea?

The incident occurred on January 26, when the Marlin Luanda, carrying 84,147 tonnes of Naphtha, was sailing from Suez to Incheon. Despite the missile strike causing a fire that threatened the entire ship, Captain Rawat efficiently coordinated firefighting efforts, IMO said.

With the starboard lifeboat damaged, the crew prepared for evacuation at the port lifeboat station.

The crew battled the fire for over four hours using available equipment until assistance arrived from the merchant tanker Achilles, followed by support from French and American frigates. Indian warship INS Visakhapatnam also provided crucial aid. Despite challenges, including reigniting fires, Captain Rawat and his team continued, eventually extinguishing the flames with help from skilled Indian Navy firefighters.

The Marlin Luanda, under naval escort, safely navigated out of danger 24 hours after the attack.

Marshall Islands nominated Rawat's name

Captain Rawat and his crew were nominated for the award by the Marshall Islands and, along with Captain Jorge Fernando Galaviz Fuentes and the crew of the tugboat Pemex Maya, nominated by Mexico

Captain Brijesh Nambiar and the crew of the Indian Navy ship INS Visakhapatnam have been conferred a Letter of Commendation for their support to the oil tanker when in distress.

A total of 41 nominations were received from 15 member states and three non-governmental organizations in consultative status with IMO. These nominations underwent initial review by an Assessment Panel. Subsequently, a panel of judges considered the recommendations made by the Assessment Panel and ultimately selected the recipients of honours.

They will be honoured alongside other recipients at the IMO Headquarters in London on December 2.