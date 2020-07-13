e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian, Chinese commanders likely to meet this week

Indian, Chinese commanders likely to meet this week

The military-level talks between corps commander-ranked officers are expected to focus on the critical Finger Area and the strategic Depsang plains.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 03:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on June 18, 2020.
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on June 18, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

A fourth meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders is expected to take place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh this week, officials said.

Both sides are working on finalising the date, the officials added.

The military-level talks between corps commander-ranked officers are expected to focus on the critical Finger Area and the strategic Depsang plains. The next phase of the complex disengagement process is expected to begin after the fourth round of talks, the officials said.

Also read: Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row

The previous military-level talks, which were held on June 30, set the stage for disengagement in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra.

Also read: No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border

During the meeting, Indian and Chinese armies had stressed the need for an “expeditious, phased and step-wise de-escalation” of the ongoing border conflict “on priority”, people familiar with the developments had said.

tags
top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
WHO registers another highest one-day jump with over 230,000 Covid-19 cases
WHO registers another highest one-day jump with over 230,000 Covid-19 cases
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In