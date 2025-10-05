Indian consulate condoles death of Hyderabad student in Texas: ‘Extending all possible assistance’

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the death of an Indian student from Hyderabad, Pole Chandrasekhar, who was shot dead at a gas station in Texas. BRS MLA Harish Rao Thanneeru meets bereaved family members of Pole Chandrashekar. (X/ @BRSHarish)

“Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident Denton, Texas,” the consulate said in a post on X.

They said that they were in touch with the family of the victim and were “extending all possible assistance.” “Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them,” the consulate said.

The 28-year-old student had been working part-time at the gas station in Denton, his family members said. Chandrasekhar was pursuing a Master's degree in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Dallas.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy also extended his support to Chandrasekhar's family. “The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief. I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members,” he said in a post on X.

Reddy further said that the Telangana government would “stand by Chandrasekhar’s family” and provide all possible assistance “to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown.”

Chandrasekhar was allegedly shot by suspected robbers, who remain unidentified, according to the information received by his family members at BN Reddy Nagar Colony under LB Nagar police station limits.

Chandrasekhar's brother Pole Damodar said that their mother was “not in a position to speak”, adding that the family was in a “state of shock.” “We came to know about the tragedy this afternoon from the local police,” he said. Damodar said that they had lost their father four years ago.

He added that they were trying to contact authorities of the external affairs ministry so that the mortal remains of his brother could be brought back to India. The victim was identified based on the passport available with the gas station manager.