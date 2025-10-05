Hyderabad student killed in Texas, kin seek help to bring back body

A 28-year-old student from Hyderabad was shot dead on Friday night at a gas station where he was working part-time at Denton in Texas in the United States, his family members said on Saturday. BRS MLA Harish Rao Thanneeru meets bereaved family members of Pole Chandrashekar, an Indian student from Hyderabad who was killed on Friday night in Dallas, US(@BRSHarish)

The deceased was identified as Pole Chandrasekhar, a student of Master’s in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Dallas.

According to the information received by his family members at BN Reddy Nagar Colony under LB Nagar police station limits, Chandrasekhar was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified suspected robbers.

Chandrasekhar’s brother Pole Damodar told reporters that they had lost their father four years ago. “We came to know about the tragedy this afternoon from the local police and we are in a state of shock. My mother is shattered and is not in a position to speak,” he said.

The victim was identified based on the passport available with the gas station manager. “We are trying to get in touch with the authorities of the external affairs ministry so that his body can be brought to India at the earliest,” Damodar said.

The family said they were yet to know the reason behind the attack. “We are waiting for the medical reports and the reason for firing,” he added.

According to the details obtained from his passport and F-1 visa status, Chandrasekhar was born on April 4, 1997 and he had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery before moving to the United States to pursue higher education.

He left for the US in August 2023 to pursue his masters in data analytics and he was expected to complete the course by December 12, 2025. His professional profile shows that he had been working as a Senior Data Analyst at GEICO on a part-time basis from August 2024 to May 2024.

Earlier, he had worked with American Express as a Data Analyst in Chennai between 2021 and 2023, and as a Programmer Analyst with Hitachi Energy in Bengaluru from 2020 to 2021.

Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao called on the bereaved family along with LB Nagar MLA D Sudhir Reddy. He tweeted: “It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) for higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning. We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the Telangana government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar’s mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible.”

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed grief over the tragic death of Chandrasekhar. He said that all possible assistance will be provided in bringing Chandrashekar’s mortal remains to his hometown. He said the state government will stand by the family.