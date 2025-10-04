Chandrashekar Pole, Indian dentist, shot dead in Texas: What we know about the probe

Authorities in Texas started an investigation into the shooting death of an Indian student, Chandrashekar Pole, 27, during what police believe was a robbery at a Dallas gas station. The process of issuing a death certificate is underway.(X)

"We are continuing the investigation into the details surrounding this tragic incident as we work to bring clarity to this case," police said.

Chandrashekar Pole was from Telangana and was employed part-time at the gas station while pursuing a Master's degree in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Police say the incident occurred on Friday. While local media reports say the shooting was a robbery, police have yet to release any further details surrounding the death.

What authorities in Dallas say about Hyderabad man's murder

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The process of issuing a death certificate is underway, which also needs to happen before the repatriation of Chandrashekar Pole's body to India.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston, which supervises Texas and the surrounding states, is working with local authorities and the family of the victim.

"We are providing all possible consular assistance to the family, including facilitating communication with local authorities and expediting necessary paperwork," a CGI official said.

Repatriation procedures typically involve multiple legal formalities, including the issuance of a No Objection Certificate by the consulate and documentation from local officials.

The incident has brought attention to safety concerns for international students working part-time jobs in the US, especially in roles that may expose them to risks during late hours.

Past incidents involving Indian students in the US, including shootings and unexplained deaths, have underscored safety concerns and the complexities involved in repatriation.

Cases such as the killings of Sai Teja Nukarapu in Chicago and Praveen Kumar in Wisconsin have seen Indian consulates actively assisting families, often after lengthy legal and bureaucratic processes.