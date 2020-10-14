e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian economy in tatters, colossal downfall in pursuit of PM Modi’s 5 trillion dream: Abhishek Banerjee

Indian economy in tatters, colossal downfall in pursuit of PM Modi’s 5 trillion dream: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek, who is an MP and also president of TMC youth congress, posted a news clip on his Twitter handle to take a dig at the Union government.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kolkata
Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the country’s economy is in “tatters”
Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the country’s economy is in “tatters”(File Photo)
         

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the country’s economy is in “tatters”, and described IMF’s projections of Bangladesh surpassing India in terms of per capita GDP as “our colossal downfall” in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “5 trillion dream”.

Abhishek, who is an MP and also president of TMC youth congress, posted a news clip on his Twitter handle to take a dig at the Union government.

“Indian Economy in tatters, as even Bangladesh is set to overtake us in Per Capita GDP as per @IMFNews’s World Economic Outlook. Listen carefully, it’s not their resurgence, but our colossal downfall, in pursuit of @narendramodi Ji’s 5 Trillion dream!,” Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

The PM has set a goal of making India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024.

The International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday said the Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year.

India however, is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest-growing emerging economy, surpassing China’s projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

tags
top news
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In