‘Indian economy is…’: Sitharaman's reply over inflation debate in in Lok Sabha

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said India's economy is much better than most countries, adding that India is still the fastest growing economy.“Global agencies have ranked India's economy high,” the minister said in a reply to the debate over price rise in the Lok Sabha.

“We've never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to make sure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs & State Govts- has played their role,” ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying.The minister's response comes after the issue of price rise resulted in a fierce showdown between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition.

“So, I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy,” she said.

“Today morning we announced GST collection for entire month of July. In July 2022, we garnered the second highest level ever since the introduction of GST - which is ₹1.49 Lakh crore. This is the fifth consecutive month that collections have been above ₹1.4 Lakh crore,” the minister said.

“Pandemic, second wave, Omicron, Russia-Ukraine (war), even today largest supply components in China are under lockdown...in spite of that, we have held inflation well within 7% or below. That has to be recognised,” she said.

Sitharaman was interrupted by the opposition MPs who questioned her claims on the economy. Later, the Congress MPs staged a walkout from the house while she was replying in the Lok Sabha. “Congress MPs are walking out, their hypocrisy has been exposed,” she remarked.

