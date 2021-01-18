IND USA
According to the official media here, 11 Chinese regions are under de facto lockdown amid the relapse of the coronavirus infections. In picture - Indian embassy in Beijing.(AFP)
Indian Embassy in China limits republic day flag hoisting ceremony to staff only citing Covid-19 restrictions

Every year, a large number of Indian diaspora in Beijing and nearby provinces attend the flag hoisting ceremony on the Republic Day and Independence Day at the embassy.
PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:27 PM IST

The Indian Embassy here on Monday announced that the flag hoisting ceremony for this year's Republic Day on January 26 will be confined to its staff only, citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in provinces adjoining Beijing and related restrictions.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic-related current scenario in Beijing and its adjoining provinces, Hebei and Heilongjiang and related measures, including restriction of movements, observation of prevention and control measures and prohibition of large gatherings, the flag hoisting ceremony will be held with participation of officials of embassy only, a note from the embassy said.

Every year, a large number of Indian diaspora in Beijing and nearby provinces attend the flag hoisting ceremony on the Republic Day and Independence Day at the embassy.

According to the official media here, 11 Chinese regions are under de facto lockdown amid the relapse of the coronavirus infections.

A team of international experts from the World Health Organisation has arrived in Wuhan, where the deadly virus first emerged in December 2019, to conduct the long-awaited probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday reported 109 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 93 locally transmitted cases that were recorded on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported in Hebei, 30 in Jilin, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China reached 88,336 by Sunday and 4,635 people have died of the disease, NHC said.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, there are 95,045,802 Covid-19 cases globally, with 2,030,842 deaths.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the actions of a few have brought bad name to Indian businesses, the vice president urged the young company secretaries to ensure ethics and accountability in corporate governance.
india news

Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Describing company secretaries as the conscience-keepers of the corporate, he said it was imperative for them to be upright and not succumb to any pressure from the management.
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political'.(PTI)
india news

Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The three-member bench considering the review petition is headed by Justice UU Lalit.
The opposition walked out after the Speaker refused permission, saying the incident occurred a month ago and was under the consideration of the State Election Commission.(ANI Photo)
india news

Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged threatening of a poll officer by an MLA during the recent local body polls.
The Indo-China border at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.(REUTERS)
india news

Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The initiative has been taken with the help of Tinka Tinka Foundation.(HT Photo)
india news

Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
"As per inputs, the results of Gram Panchayat elections are good and are in favour of the MVA," Ajit Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Pawar said the overall (political) picture in Maharashtra seems to be changing post the results of Legislative Council elections held last year.
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth is one of the first women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF).(HT )
india news

Bhawana Kanth to take part in R-Day flypast, first woman fighter pilot to do so

Reported by HT CorrespondentEdited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Bhawana Kanth, along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, was inducted into the IAF as the first women fighter pilots in 2016.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
india news

Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases
Sakhi, a one-stop centre in Srinagar.(ANI)
india news

Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The one-stop centre is a completely centrally sponsored scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund.
Representational Image.
india news

Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has formed a five-member committee under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal for preparing a road map for the 2022 elections
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam looks on as his supporters blacken the faces of actors on the poster of Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav during a protest in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI)
india news

Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon’s political drama ignited a firestorm

Reported by Aditi PrasadEdited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The controversy over Tandav once again raises the age-old debate about freedom of expression versus moral policing and censorship.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:08 PM IST
A Border Security Force constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Khowai District of
BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain (left) will replace Sushil Modi in the legislative council after the latter's election to the Rajya Sabha while VIP chief Mukesh Sahni (right) will replace Vinod Narayan Jha who had won the assembly election.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
