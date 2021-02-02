Avoid travel in Myanmar, says Indian Embassy in advisory after military coup

The Indian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar has advised all Indian citizens in the country to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel after its armed forces carried out a coup d’etat and detained de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders due to a disputed election. The embassy has said that travellers may contact them if required.

"In view of the recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. They may be in touch with the Embassy if required," the embassy said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it was deeply concerned and was closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar.

We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar...We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," it said.

The National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Suu Kyi won the 2020 elections by a landslide but the country's military claimed that the polls were marred with irregularities and termed the results 'invalid'. They questioned the legitimacy of almost 9 million votes, suggesting the possibility of 'voting malpractice.'

The United Elections Commission (UEC), a national level electoral commission responsible for organising and overseeing elections, dismissed the allegations, stating that there was no evidence of electoral fraud.

The military detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and imposed a one-year state of emergency. However, they said that they would return power after a fair and free election.

Detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi's and 24 other ministers' whereabouts are still unknown after 24 hours of his detention. The army named 11 ministers as replacements to oversee ministries including finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior.

The country was under military rule for nearly five decades before a democratic transition in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON