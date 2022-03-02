Indian embassy in Ukraine issues urgent advisory, asks citizens to leave Kharkiv immediately
- The advisory comes as Russian forces continue to launch missile strikes in Ukraine's second-largest city due to which an Indian medical student died on Tuesday.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 05:25 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh urgent advisory on Wednesday, asking all its stranded citizens to immediately leave Kharkiv and move to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka by 6pm local time.
The advisory comes as Russian forces continue to launch missile strikes in Ukraine's second-largest city due to which an Indian medical student died on Tuesday.
The embassy asked the students to leave Kharkiv for their “safety and security”.
Topics