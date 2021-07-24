'Afghanistan situation dangerous': Indian embassy in advisory for its nationals

The embassy of India in Afghanistan has issued a security advisory for its nationals living in the war-torn country. The advisory comes in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan and advancement of the Taliban.

The embassy has asked Indians staying, visiting and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance at all times. They have also been asked to avoid all non-essential travel as security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous.

"This advisory reiterates advice of 29th June 2021, which remains valid for all India citizens. Security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces. Terror groups operating in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities including targeting of civilians. Indian nationals are not exceptions, and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping," the Indian embassy said in the advisory.

"While traveling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places," it further said.

The embassy also talked about targeted attacks, which include incidents of roadside IED blasts and magnetic IEDs against civilian vehicles.

Travelling outside the main cities should be strictly avoided, the embassy advisory said, asking Indians to register with the on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in.

The US and NATO are on the verge of completing their final troops withdrawal from Afghanistan. The country's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the situation not only demanded containment of the influx of refugees from Afghanistan but also the entry of armed army personnel and terrorists into neighbouring Pakistan.

Meanwhile, more than 30 Taliban terrorists were killed and 17 other suffered injuries in Afghan Air Force airstrikes in Jawzjan and southern Helmand province on Friday.

These airstrikes took place as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban have intensified their offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces.

The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan.