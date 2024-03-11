Indian envoy to UK, other dignitaries meet Nitish in London

Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is currently in London, was on Sunday paid a visit by Vikram K Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. HT Image

Others who came to meet Kumar, who has been abroad for about a week, included Baba Mohinder Singh, the Jathedar of UK Seva Dal, a body of Sikhs, and a number of people from Bihar settled in Britain.

According to the office of the chief minister, during the "courtesy call" from Doraiswami, Kumar shared with the envoy his impressions about the renowned science museum in London, which he had visited a few days ago.

Kumar also told Doraiswami that a "science city" was coming up in Patna, and it has been named after former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The science city would, among other things, "highlight the contributions in science of ancient India", including the city of Pataliputra, the name by which Patna was known in the distant past.

Kumar was greatly impressed with the water management techniques adopted in Scotland, which had "plenty of water resources, just like Bihar", the chief minister is understood to have told Doraiswami.

Kumar said he was looking forward to making use of Scotland's knowhow in Bihar, parts of which reel under drought while other regions are ravaged by floods.

Baba Mohinder Singh felicitated the Bihar CM and lauded him for "winning the hearts of Sikhs world over" by organising the 350th 'Prakash Parv' six years ago.

The 'Prakash Parv' was held to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, who was born in Patna.

Baba Mohinder Singh also showered praise on Kumar for construction of a "magnificent" Gurudwara at Rajgir, a pilgrim spot visited by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

A delegation of "non-resident Biharis" also called on the chief minister, whom they credited with the "all round progress" made by the state.