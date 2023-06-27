Govt floats draft national cruise tourism policy

NEW DELHI: A proposed draft policy of the government has proposed to set up a national-level board to promote cruise tourism and showcase the country’s offerings globally. Cruise tourism is a nature-based segment of tourism that utilizes a country’s seas, rivers, and canals to offer overnight and same-day cruises (File Photo)

The draft policy released by the government said the National Cruise Tourism Board would be set up to coordinate efforts and integrate India’s destinations with cruise tourism, and attract investment and facilitate the development of cruise terminals, infrastructure, and services.

It added that the government will engage with stakeholders, conduct familiarization trips, and leverage local culture and celebrities to promote coastal and river destinations.

Additionally, they will develop an online marketplace for cruise bookings and reservations.

“The government recognizes the potential of cruise tourism in driving economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation. By addressing challenges and implementing a comprehensive strategy, India can unlock the full potential of cruise tourism and establish itself as a preferred cruise hub globally. The Ministry of Tourism will play a pivotal role in coordinating these efforts and advocating for reforms to facilitate ease of doing business in the sector,” the ministry said in a statement.

Cruise tourism is a nature-based segment of tourism that utilizes a country’s seas, rivers, and canals to offer overnight and same-day cruises with various themes and budgets.

The government has mapped the coastline of 7500 kilometres, 12 major ports, 200 minor ports, and a network of over 20,000 kilometres of navigable waterways, and determined that there was immense potential for cruise tourism.

“Additionally, cruise tourism stimulates demand for hospitality, restaurants, transportation, and shopping, leading to secondary employment opportunities,” the draft policy said.

Despite the competitive advantages, the cruise tourism market is currently underutilized, representing only around 1% of the global market. An integrated strategy is needed to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities. India’s strengths lie in its vast coastline, inland waterways, synergy between coastal tourism and cruise tourism, shipbuilding capabilities, strategic location, skilled manpower, and rich cultural heritage. However, weaknesses such as infrastructure gaps, tax structures, standard operating procedures, stakeholder sensitization, and skill development need to be addressed.

To showcase India’s cruise tourism offerings on a global scale, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, will participate in various international events such as those in Miami, Dubai, Azerbaijan, London, Berlin, Singapore, and Russia. Additionally, they will promote India’s cruise tourism facilities in domestic tourism marts to generate market demand.

To support the cruise tourism value chain, the government will develop a national inventory of specialized agents and destination management specialists. A facilitation desk will be established to assist tours and travel partners in engaging with stakeholders and promoting these destinations in target markets.

The government also aims to establish India as a prominent cruise tourism destination by creating a sub-brand, showcasing offerings globally, developing an online marketplace, fostering the tourism industry, engaging with state tourism departments, targeting various travel segments, and facilitating collaboration among stakeholders.