Indian groom, Chinese bride tie knot amid scare

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 01:07 IST

A Chinese woman and Indian man’s wedding in Mandsaur on Sunday would have perhaps gone unnoticed as just another marriage ceremony in the Madhya Pradesh’s sleepy town had not it been for coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 300 lives in China.

The wedding kept Madhya Pradesh health department officials on their toes since the bride, Zhihao Wang, and her family arrived in Mandsaur for it on Wednesday.

Mandsaur district hospital’s civil surgeon, Dr AK Mishra, said a team of five to six doctors and paramedical staff has been medically examining Zhihao’s family members since they arrived in the town. “Though they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, we have been doing this as a precautionary measure. The moment we see any symptom, we will admit them to the hospital,” said Dr Mishra.

He added they were very cooperative and did not get annoyed over their daily checkups as part of a protocol. “In fact, they appreciate it.”

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners based in China in view of the outbreak that has spread to 25 countries, including India, and prompted the World Health Organisation to declare it as a global health emergency. As many as 324 Indians were evacuated on Saturday. The evacuees have been isolated at two facilities set up near Delhi.

She said she met her husband, Satyarth Mishra, while they were studying in Canada five years back. Zhihao said their courtship lasted for a few years before they decided to get married with the blessings of their parents.

Zhihao’s parent’s father, Shibo Wang, mother, Xin Guan, and two other relatives from China attended the wedding.

Satyarth Mishra said that four other relatives of his wife were supposed to come from China for the wedding but could not get visas due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Hence, they stayed put in China.”

Zhihao said her family visited certain places in India before reaching Mandsaur on January 29. “They plan to visit certain tourist destinations before returning to China,’’ she added.

Shibo said they have had no problem in cooperating with the health officials. “We know the reason behind it. In my city, there is no spread of the virus. Hence, we do not have any problem in returning home,” he added.