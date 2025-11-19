Man wanted for murder in India arrested in US, was denied entry into Canada

An Indian national was arrested at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Port of Buffalo, American authorities said on Tuesday. The man, identified as 22-year-old Vishat Kumar, was arrested on November 16 and is wanted to murder in India, the authorities said in a release. Vishat’s identity was later confirmed, revealing that he had been using a fake name and date of birth.(Unsplash/Representative)

Vishat Kumar illegally entered the US in 2024 and prior to his arrest, was denied entry into Canada, the release said.

"(Vishat) failed to attend an asylum interview, was found to be concealing his identity during a secondary inspection," the authorities said, talking about his illegal entry into the country.

Vishat’s identity was later confirmed, revealing that he had been using a fake name and date of birth. Further investigation showed he was wanted for murder, a fact reflected in an Interpol Red Notice, according to US authorities.

The release stated that Vishat was wanted by Indian law enforcement for murder but did not provide details about the specific case he was accused in.

The Indian national is awaiting his removal proceedings from the US.

“This arrest highlights our commitment to ensuring that those who attempt to evade accountability for serious crimes are identified and brought to justice. I commend our officers for their vigilance and dedication to the mission," said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek.

Following his arrest at the Port of Buffalo, Vishat was turned over to officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently detained at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York.

The Peace Bridge is an international border crossing between the US and Canada from Buffalo in New York to Fort Erie in Ontario.