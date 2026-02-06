Who are the Indian national, firm targeted by US in fresh sanctions against Iran?
The sanctions, announced by the US Department of State, named 14 “ shadow fleet vessels”, 15 entities and two individuals to curb Iran's oil exports.
An Indian national and an India-based firm has been the latest target of the latest sanctions announced by the United States on Friday to curb Iran's oil exports.
The US state department statement said it issued sanctions against Elevate Marine Management Private Limited, an India-based firm which transported Iranian petroleum products on at least three occasions between September and November 2025, and Akash Anant Shinde, the director of the firm.
“ELEVATE is being designated pursuant to section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran. BENEDICT is being identified as property in which ELEVATE has an interest,” the state department statement said.
It added that Shinde was being sanctioned as a “ principal executive officer, or person performing similar functions and with similar authorities of ELEVATE. ”
Several other firms and vessels from UAE, Turkey and Kazakhstan were also targeted in the sanctions.
Tommy Pigott, State Department spokesperson, said Iran uses oil revenue to "fund destabilizing activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran."
The latest sanctions comes amid an indirect talk between Iran and the United States in Oman. After the talks, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said the talks in Muscat that "any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure. (Tehran) only discusses its nuclear issue ... We do not discuss any other issue with the US."
The state department statement, while announcing the sanctions, said the US will continue to act against the “network of shippers and traders involved in the transport and acquisition of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemical products”, which is Tehran's primary income source.
“The Iranian government has prioritized its destabilizing behavior over the safety and security of its own citizens, as demonstrated by the regime’s mass murder of peaceful protestors,” it said.
