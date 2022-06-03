Indian Naval ships Nishank, Akshay to be decommissioned today

New Delhi: Indian Navy’s ships Nishank and Akshay will be decommissioned in Mumbai on Friday after 32-year service in the presence of their crew and the commanding officers.

Nishank, a Veer-class corvette armed with surface-to-surface missiles, was part of the squadron renowned for its heroics in the 1971 war with Pakistan. It operated in both the eastern and western seaboard. After its decommissioning, the ship will be displayed as a war relic.

“The ships will continue to motivate our future generations to be part of our glorious past and bright future, showcasing the might of the Indian Navy,” the navy said in a statement.

“Commissioned in the freezing temperature of Poti Shipyard of erstwhile Soviet Union which is presently in Georgia, the ships will be decommissioned in the tropical temperature of Mumbai wherein the atmosphere will be laden with the emotions and nostalgia of all the ex-crew of both the ships.”

Akshay, which was primarily involved in anti-submarine warfare and coastal patrol, was equipped with long-range torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets.

The pennants of the ships were removed on Sunday evening signifying the end of their service. Veterans, who served on these ships, will attend the decommissioning event along with their families.