Indian Navy Day: ‘We salute our courageous Navy personnel’, PM Modi extends wishes

Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:59 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Navy personnel on Navy Day, saying their service and sacrifice has made India safer. “On Navy Day, we salute our courageous Navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer,” Modi tweeted. He also posted a short video on Indian Naval history.

