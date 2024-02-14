 Indian Navy officers can now wear kurta-pyjama in messes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Indian Navy officers can now wear kurta-pyjama in messes

Indian Navy officers can now wear kurta-pyjama in messes

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 11:46 AM IST

The guidelines stipulate that the kurta should be of a solid colour, with cuff sleeves extending to just above the knee.

The Indian Navy has now introduced the kurta-pyjama attire into the naval messes. According to a report from the Times of India, in compliance with government directives aimed at eliminating remnants of the colonial era and promoting indigenous military traditions, the Navy has authorized officers to wear ethnic attire such as kurta-pyjamas, paired with sleeveless jackets, and formal shoes or sandals within mess premises.

Indian Navy personnel during a guard of honour ceremony in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Indian Navy personnel during a guard of honour ceremony in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

The decision to adopt kurta-pyjamas followed discussions during the naval commanders’ conference chaired by Admiral R Hari Kumar, emphasizing the attire's recognition as a ‘national civil dress’, the report said.

The guidelines stipulate that the kurta should be of a solid colour, with cuff sleeves extending to just above the knee. Moreover, the accompanying slim pyjamas should either match or contrast with the trousers, featuring an elastic waistband and side pockets.

Female officers who choose this attire have similar instructions, with the option of kurta-churidar or kurta-palazzo combinations.

These regulations apply solely to informal or casual gatherings within messes and institutes and do not encompass warships or submarines. Previously, the wearing of kurta-pyjamas by male personnel and guests was strictly forbidden in Navy messes, as well as in establishments of the Army and the Indian Air Force.

While the Navy is actively moving away from colonial-era practices in alignment with Prime Minister Modi’s directive for "freedom from slavery mentality," some veterans have voiced reservations. Former Chief Admiral Arun Prakash stated, "It is unnecessary and in poor taste to emphasize the so-called ‘ghulami ki virasat’ as it casts doubt on the post-Independence generations of patriotic Indian Navy personnel."

In addition to attire changes, the Navy is also in the process of ‘Indianising’ rank names for sailors.

