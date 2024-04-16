 Indian Navy seizes 940kg drugs in Arabian Sea in 1st interdiction as CMF Member | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian Navy seizes 940kg drugs in Arabian Sea in 1st interdiction as CMF Member

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2024 06:07 PM IST

INS Talwar of Indian Navy seized 940 kg of drugs in Arabian Sea as part of operation led by Combined Maritime Forces, a 42-nation naval partnership.

NEW DELHI: INS Talwar seized 940 kg of drugs in the Arabian Sea on April 13, the Indian Navy’s first interdiction of illicit narcotics as a member of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a 42-nation naval partnership, the CMF said in a statement on Tuesday.

INS Talwar was operating in support of the Canadian-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 (X/CMF_Bahrain)
INS Talwar was operating in support of the Canadian-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 (X/CMF_Bahrain)

The warship, operating in support of the Canadian-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, seized 453 kg of methamphetamines, 416 kg of hash and 71 kg of heroin from a dhow as part of Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda, it said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership, the statement said. The Indian Navy joined CMF last November.

“I commend the crew of INS Talwar for their efforts throughout this Focused Operation and their hard work has paid off with this seizure of 940 kg of drugs,” said Royal Canadian Navy Captain Colin Matthews, commander, CTF 150. “This seizure, the fourth of this Focused Operation, demonstrates the effectiveness and professionalism of CMF, and of the Indian Navy, in deterring and disrupting criminal and terrorist activities at sea.”

CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. (X/CMF_Bahrain)
CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. (X/CMF_Bahrain)

Crimson Barracuda ended on April 15 and focused on countering terrorist and criminal organisations’ use of the high seas for smuggling operations in the western Indian Ocean region.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Indian Navy seizes 940kg drugs in Arabian Sea in 1st interdiction as CMF Member
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On