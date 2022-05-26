Home / India News / Indian Navy shares video of 'text book bullseye': 'Hit first-hit hard'
On Twitter, the navy shared a 30-second clip of the test firing and said, “All in a day's work! Your navy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate does what it does best - successfully engages a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, hit first! hit hard! Congrats to the team for a textbook bullseye.”
On Twitter, the navy shared a 30-second clip of the test firing.(Screengrab. Twitter/@indiannavy)
Updated on May 26, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The Indian Navy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate successfully engaged a low flying target with its surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the navy said on Thursday.

The location of the test firing was not shared.

The video has been shared a week after the navy, along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), successfully conducted the maiden flight test of an indigenously-developed naval anti-ship missile launched from a Naval helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A report by news agency PTI on May 18 said that the mission met all its objectives.

The missile followed the desired sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms, officials told the news agency.

In March this year, the navy had test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos. "The long-range precision strike capability of the advanced version of the BrahMos missile (has been) successfully validated. Pin-point destruction of target..." it had tweeted on March 5.

Topics
indian navy
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
