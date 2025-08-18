‘Indian on moon in 2040’: Union minister lays out India's space ambitions

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday laid out India’s space plans for the next 15 years, culminating with an Indian astronaut setting foot on the moon. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(Sansad TV)

Singh was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Initiating the discussion on 'India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station: Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047', the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook space sector reforms after assuming office in 2014.

India’s space plans till 2040

Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the PMO, said that India will undertake an uncrewed space mission involving a robot called 'Vyommitra' in 2026, followed by the country's maiden human spaceflight, Gaganyaan, in 2027.

"India will set up its own Bharat Antariksh Station in 2035 and in 2040, an Indian astronaut will set foot on the moon," Singh said.

"Modi ji's dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047 will be heralded a few years in advance from the moon. An Indian on the moon will announce the heralding of Viksit Bharat," the minister claimed.

Jitendra Singh also claimed that when the government opened up the space sector for private players in 2020, India’s space economy had already reached $8 billion and would touch $45 billion in the next decade.

Shashi Tharoor lauds Shubhanshu Shukla

With the opposition not participating in a special discussion in Parliament on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded Subhanshu Shukla's feat on Monday and said all Indians are proud of his recent mission that will help serve as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight.

"Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” Thaoor said in a post on X.

He also said Shukla's "historic flight" has inspired a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and space studies – all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals.

"Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," he said.

The Lok Sabha's special discussion on Shukla’s achievement remained inconclusive. The House was adjourned due to vociferous protests by the opposition.