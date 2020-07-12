e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian online grocery market can exceed USD 3 bn sales in 2020: Goenka

Indian online grocery market can exceed USD 3 bn sales in 2020: Goenka

Consumers opted to buy essentials and other products from home in a bigger way than they had done in the past,Spencer’s Retail Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
With increased access to smartphones and low data costs, shoppers now prefer an omni-channel shopping experience.
With increased access to smartphones and low data costs, shoppers now prefer an omni-channel shopping experience.(Bloomberg)
         

The Indian online grocery market could exceed sales of USD 3 billion (about Rs 22,500 crore) in 2020, a substantial 76 per cent jump over the previous year, Spencer’s Retail Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.

The preference for online delivery of products became more visible following the Covid-19 outbreak, he added. Spencer’s Retail, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, had acquired online supermarket and grocery store Nature’s Basket in July 2019.

Consumers opted to buy essentials and other products from home in a bigger way than they had done in the past, he said.

“The result is that India’s online grocery market could exceed USD 3 billion in sales in 2020, a substantial 76 per cent increase over the previous year following a demand spike for the home delivery of fresh produce,” Goenka said in his address to shareholders in the company’s Annual Report for 2019-20.

With increased access to smartphones and low data costs, shoppers now prefer an omni-channel shopping experience, he added.

Spencers Retail is attractively positioned to capitalise on the omni-channel opportunity, he said.

“The company did not just respond to this sectoral inflexion point with a relevant mobile application and home delivery; it invested in enhancing proximity to consumers through phone call-based delivery, Chatbots and WhatsApp-driven product delivery using its stores as hubs,” Goenka said.

Besides, the retail chain collaborated with Uber and other delivery partners for product supply, strengthening its last-mile capability.

According to Spencer’s Retail CEO Devendra Chawla, the company’s online business experienced a milestone in FY20 where it not only consistently scaled the number of monthly active users but also positively turned around its unit-level economics.

“Our unit-level economics grew 45 per cent with a substantial increase of 125 per cent in our registered customer base. On the overall, the number of orders grew 175 per cent, which helped us significantly moderate delivery costs,” he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company operated 90 per cent of its stores across the country “We will accelerate our transformation and deepen our relevance,” said Goenka.

“We believe that our competitiveness will be derived from omni-channel consumer access, judicious store rollout, distinctive positioning in the minds of our consumers, a balance of lifestyle and essential products, a shift towards nonfood & apparel in the product mix.” Headquartered in Kolkata, Spencer’s Retail operates 191 stores (including Nature’s Basket) of various formats in 42 cities.

Spencer’s Retail posted a revenue of Rs 2,373.29 crore in FY 2019-20.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In