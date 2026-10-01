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Was Indian pilot hit with axe during flydubai ‘crash attempt’? Here's what Israel PM Netanyahu said

In an interview with Fox News Channel, which aired on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said the attacker may have struck the captain with an axe.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 14:50:53 IST
By HT News Desk
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The co-pilot who allegedly tried to crash a flydubai aircraft carrying 174 passengers attacked his colleague, Indian national Smit Machchhar, by stabbing him or striking him with an axe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Indian national Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed during the incident, was taken to the hospital after the aircraft landed. (Israel Foreign Ministry/AP)
Indian national Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed during the incident, was taken to the hospital after the aircraft landed. (Israel Foreign Ministry/AP)

The incident took place on Wednesday when the co-pilot attacked the pilot, causing the aircraft to lose nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 m) in less than 30 seconds. Follow live updates related to flydubai incident here.

Passengers travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv landed safely after the injured Indian pilot and passengers thwarted the co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash the plane, officials said.

Indian pilot was attacked with axe?

Deep Dive

What triggered the incident on the flydubai flight carrying 174 passengers?

The incident was triggered when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain, leading to a struggle in the cockpit and a steep descent of nearly 14,000 feet.

Are cockpit doors designed to prevent unauthorized access during flights?

Yes, cockpit doors are reinforced and designed to resist forced entry, and they must remain locked during flight, only allowing entry through a controlled mechanism.

How did the presence of additional pilots impact the outcome of the flydubai incident?

The presence of additional pilots was crucial as they were able to take control of the aircraft after the co-pilot's attack, enabling a safe landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
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In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, which aired on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said the attacker may have struck the captain with an axe.

Notably, airlines are usually required to keep crash axes in the cockpit for emergencies. These can be used to break windows for escape or open panels to reach a fire, news agency AP reported.

“On a flight from Dubai to Israel, as they were approaching Israel, there was an attack by one of the pilots against the other pilot. Apparently, he stabbed him, or he hit him with an axe. He was bleeding profusely,” Netanyahu said.

A pilot flying in the region, who does not work for flydubai, told news agency Reuters that pilots could have access to metal knives used for meal service or a crash axe, which is commonly kept in cockpits.

However, passengers on the flight said a man was holding a knife while one of the pilots was lying injured and covered in blood.

Israel is known for having strict airline security procedures. Passengers travelling to the country are routinely questioned and their baggage searched after completing standard airport security checks, reports said. It remains unclear whether the pilots aboard the flydubai flight underwent the same level of screening.

Co-pilot arrested, investigation underway: Netanyahu

Netanyahu said the co-pilot, who is suspected to be an Omani national, was arrested. Authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have made a few public statements, apart from confirming that investigations are underway.

He told Fox News, “We’ll get to the root of ⁠this attacker, whether he had accomplices,” but said it was “too early to say” when asked about possible Iranian involvement.

Machchhar, who was stabbed during the incident, was taken to the hospital after the aircraft landed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump later praised him as a "hero".

The confrontation in the flight began when the co-pilot stabbed the pilot, sending the aircraft plunging nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 m) in less than 30 seconds.

Passengers and crew members entered the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot. This allowed a second pair of flydubai pilots who were travelling on the same flight to take control and land the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli officials.

With inputs from agencies

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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