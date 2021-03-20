Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier LHB economy class coach. Details here
- Here’s a look at the features of the LHB AC three-tier coach rolled out by the Indian Railways
The Indian Railways announced on Friday that the trial of the first prototype of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach has been completed successfully. The coach has been rolled out by the Railways’ coach factory in Kapurthala. The Railways also said that the economy coaches will be introduced in all express and mail trains which are currently running LHB coaches except the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi trains. The Railways also informed that it has taken numerous steps to add more comfort for the travel of train passengers which include the introduction of vistadome coaches, modernization of existing coaches, changing the lighting and electrical system in the trains and improving the security system of the trains as well.
Here’s a look at the features of the LHB AC three-tier coach rolled out by the Indian Railways:
Increase in passenger capacity
The coach will have an increased passenger capacity of 83 berths and AC ducting will be provided with individual vents for all the berths. The berths have also been designed to increase passenger comfort and will have reduced weight and higher maintainability. Passengers will also have facilities like individual reading lights and mobile charging points in each berth along with foldable snack tables and holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines.
Changes in design
Electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger desk have been introduced which will result in more floor space for passenger use. More headroom has also been provided in the middle and the upper berths and ergonomically improved design of ladders has been introduced for accessing these berths. The design of the lavatories has also been improved and luminescent aisle markers have been introduced.
Provision for Divyangjan
Special provisions have been made for Divyangjan with wheelchair access to the entrance and the compartments and Divyangjan friendly toilets which comply with the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.
