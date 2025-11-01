Indian Railways to flag off 4 new Vande Bharat trains soon: Check routes and timing

Indian Railways is reportedly going to launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains, further expanding its network of semi-high-speed services across the country. Indian Railways expands Vande Bharat network with 4 new trains (Representative image/PTI)

According to a news agency PTI report, the Ministry of Railways has released the schedule for the upcoming Bengaluru–Kochi Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to begin operations soon.

Meanwhile, a report by The Indian Express quoted a railway official as saying that three additional Vande Bharat trains will operate on the Firozpur Cantt–Delhi, Varanasi–Khajuraho, and Lucknow–Saharanpur routes.

While the Firozpur Cantt–Delhi Vande Bharat will connect several cities in Punjab to Delhi, the Varanasi–Khajuraho train will connect the neighouring states- Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will connect the state capital to the northwest state.

Speaking to the English daily, a senior railway official said, “Four new Vande Bharat trains have been notified.”

The newly approved trains will operate across Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, marking another phase in the government’s push for faster, more comfortable rail travel.

Bengaluru–Kochi Vande Bharat Express schedule According to a Railway Board notification issued on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will leave Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 1.50 pm, reported PTI.

The return service, 26652 Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, will depart Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm.

The train will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

Inaugural service and rollout The ministry has directed the Southern Railway and South Western Railway zones to introduce the Bengaluru–Ernakulam service “at the earliest possible date.”

“If required, the inaugural train may be operated as a special service which shall pick up its respective link subsequently,” the notification stated.

Notably, this will be the third Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, following trains on Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru routes.