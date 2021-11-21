Indian Railways to run special trains on Christmas, New Year. Details here

The Indian Railways has announced it will operate a few special trains around Christmas break and New Year in view of an increased rush around the festive season. Passengers can check the detailed schedule and train timings of the additional trains on the official website of the Indian Railways.

“For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App,” the Indian Railways said in an official release.

How to book tickets?

Passengers can book their tickets at any Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The booking of the special trains will commence on November 20, the Indian Railways said.

Train timings and other details

Two special trains have been announced so far by the Indian Railways.

Train number 01596: The Madgaon Junction-Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Junction at 4pm every Sunday and reach Panvel at 3:15am on the next day. The services will be available from November 21, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

Train number 01595: Panvel-Madgaon Junction Special will leave from Panvel at 6:05am and reach Madgaon Junction at 6:45pm on the same day.

The train will operate every Monday from November 22, 2021, to January 3, 2022.

The train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, the release stated.

All Covid-19 protocols including wearing masks, sanitisation, social distancing and others, as issued by the state and central government will be strictly followed inside the trains and at railway platforms, the release added.

Recently, the Indian Railways announced the resumption of cooked meals by IRCTC on all train journeys. The decision was taken as a step towards achieving the pre-pandemic normalcy in view of Covid-19 cases having significantly declined in India.