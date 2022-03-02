Indian restaurant Saathiya in Kyiv becomes shelter home; owner wins applause

Gujarat's Manish Dave, 52, has won hearts for opening his restaurant door to Kyiv residents facing an unprecedented crisis as Russia ups its offensive against Ukraine. Indian restaurant Saathiya was started for Indian students studying in Ukraine, and now before it could make a full-fledged run, the war broke out and now it is a safehouse for anyone who wants a respite from the airstrike, shelling, and a hot meal. But how long will Dave be able to provide food in a war situation. "As long as I can," Dave said to Washington Post.

Dave's story is one of those heartwarming accounts of hope and resilience emerging from the capital bleeding from the wound of the war.

Dave has posted a message on Telegram, spreading the word that his restaurant is in the basement and a safe place to stay in the situation. "Dear friend from India or any national, our restaurant is in basement and it's called safe place to stay in this situation. If you don't have proper safe place to stay during this time, please go here, We will try our best to arrange free food and stay according to our capacity. Stand united with Ukraine," the message read.

Dave started working for the restaurant a few months ago in 2021 and the restaurant began its operation in January when a situation like this was there even in his distant nightmare.

Located at about a three-minute walk from the hostel of the international students of Bogomelets National Medical University, Saathiya has all chances to become a hit among the Indian population. But as of now, the owner is only hoping for normalcy to return.