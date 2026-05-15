Indian rupee hits all-time low, slips past 96 per dollar amid oil price surge

The Indian rupee weakened to an all-time low on Friday, as oil prices neared $110 per barrel, intensifying economic challenges for the world's third-biggest crude importer, with strains emerging in key indicators.

An employee counts 500 rupee banknotes at a currency exchange in New Delhi.(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

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The rupee fell 0.4% to 96.1350 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 95.9575 hit in the previous session.

ALSO READ | India's wholesale inflation surges to 8.3% on oil shock, weak rupee

The rupee ended the session at 95.9650, down 1.5% week-on-week.

The currency has declined over 6% year-to-date and is Asia's worst-performing unit, battered by persistent capital outflows and worries over the balance of payments strain as the Iran war keeps energy prices on the boil.

Brent crude futures rose over 3% to $109 per barrel on Friday, heightening worries over global inflation and sending bond yields higher on rising expectations of interest rate hikes this year.

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{{^usCountry}} "The longer the conflict dragged on, the more the effects would manifest in the form of higher inflation, weaker economic growth, and a deterioration in external balances especially for large net energy importers," Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ, said in a note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The longer the conflict dragged on, the more the effects would manifest in the form of higher inflation, weaker economic growth, and a deterioration in external balances especially for large net energy importers," Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ, said in a note. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Central banks in the region might be forced to tighten policy in response to the inflation shock as well as to stabilise exchange rates," the note said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Central banks in the region might be forced to tighten policy in response to the inflation shock as well as to stabilise exchange rates," the note said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asian currencies were down between 0.3% and 0.8%, while regional stocks slumped more than 2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asian currencies were down between 0.3% and 0.8%, while regional stocks slumped more than 2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Why has India hiked custom duties on gold, silver and other precious metals? Data signal strain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Why has India hiked custom duties on gold, silver and other precious metals? Data signal strain {{/usCountry}}

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Data on Friday showed that India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $28.38 billion in April, as the Middle East conflict hindered shipments and disrupted energy imports, making them costlier. India imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs and 60% of its cooking gas.

The trade data followed figures showing India's wholesale inflation quickened to a three-and-a-half-year high in April.

Following modest retail fuel price hikes on Friday, economists at Goldman Sachs expect India's consumer inflation to average around 4% in May and forecast two 25-basis-point rate hikes in October and December.

India's 10-year bond yield rose to an over five-week high of 7.07%, up 9 bps this week, while the benchmark equity index Nifty 50 declined over 2% week-on-week.

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