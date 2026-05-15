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Indian rupee hits all-time low, slips past 96 per dollar amid oil price surge

The rupee fell 0.4% to 96.1350 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 95.9575 hit in the previous session.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 04:11 pm IST
Reuters |
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The Indian rupee weakened to an all-time low on Friday, as oil prices neared $110 per barrel, intensifying economic challenges for the world's third-biggest crude importer, with strains emerging in key indicators.

An employee counts 500 rupee banknotes at a currency exchange in New Delhi.(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

The rupee fell 0.4% to 96.1350 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 95.9575 hit in the previous session.

ALSO READ | India's wholesale inflation surges to 8.3% on oil shock, weak rupee

The rupee ended the session at 95.9650, down 1.5% week-on-week.

The currency has declined over 6% year-to-date and is Asia's worst-performing unit, battered by persistent capital outflows and worries over the balance of payments strain as the Iran war keeps energy prices on the boil.

Brent crude futures rose over 3% to $109 per barrel on Friday, heightening worries over global inflation and sending bond yields higher on rising expectations of interest rate hikes this year.

Data on Friday showed that India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $28.38 billion in April, as the Middle East conflict hindered shipments and disrupted energy imports, making them costlier. India imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs and 60% of its cooking gas.

The trade data followed figures showing India's wholesale inflation quickened to a three-and-a-half-year high in April.

Following modest retail fuel price hikes on Friday, economists at Goldman Sachs expect India's consumer inflation to average around 4% in May and forecast two 25-basis-point rate hikes in October and December.

India's 10-year bond yield rose to an over five-week high of 7.07%, up 9 bps this week, while the benchmark equity index Nifty 50 declined over 2% week-on-week.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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